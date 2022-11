2023 Purdue football commits Kendrick Gilbert, and Jaron Tibbs are moving on in the IHSAA state playoffs after Cathedral beat Brownsburg in the IHSAA Regional tonight 14-7.

It was a defensive battle, with neither team getting much going offensively. Cathedral was able to pull out the win with timely stops and capitalizing on Brownsburg's mistakes. The Bulldogs missed three field goals, leaving points on the board. That proved detrimental as the Irish scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass by 2024 Purdue target Danny O'Neil to David Ayers in the third quarter.

Cathedral punched it in from two yards out later in the quarter to take a 14-7 lead. After back-and-forth defensive stops throughout the rest of the game, the Irish won on a last-second defensive stand in the red zone.

Now, a look at how future Boilermakers did tonight.