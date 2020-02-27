Purdue completes two-game sweep over Indiana
PDF: Purdue-Indiana stats
Purdue won its seventh straight over Indiana and snapped its four-game losing streak, beating the Hoosiers 57--49 In Mackey Arena Thursday night.
Trevion Williams scored 19 and and Eric Hunter 17 to lead the Boilermakers, who held on In the final minutes after a 16-point second half lead was cut to just eight.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Nojel Eastern stripped IU of the last possession and Eric Hunter dunked to beat the halftime buzzer, sending the Boilermakers Into the break up 29-20.
Evan Boudreaux sparked a 7-0 run to open the second half with an offensive rebound and two free throws, followed by a three-pointer, to help Purdue open a 16-point lead as IU went scoreless until the 13:38 mark.
More to come ...
