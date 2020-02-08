PDF: Purdue-Indiana stats

BLOOMINGTON — Purdue's domination of Indiana continues. Its road woes do not.

The Boilermakers posted one of their most impressive wins of the season Saturday afternoon, winning at Indiana 74-62.

Eric Hunter led Purdue with 12 points and Aaron Wheeler, in the midst of a difficult season, added 11. Sasha Stefanovic scored 10.

It was the Boilermakers' sixth straight win over IU and ninth out of the last 10 meetings.

More to come ...