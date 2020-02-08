Purdue continues its dominance vs. Indiana with win in Bloomington
PDF: Purdue-Indiana stats
BLOOMINGTON — Purdue's domination of Indiana continues. Its road woes do not.
The Boilermakers posted one of their most impressive wins of the season Saturday afternoon, winning at Indiana 74-62.
Eric Hunter led Purdue with 12 points and Aaron Wheeler, in the midst of a difficult season, added 11. Sasha Stefanovic scored 10.
It was the Boilermakers' sixth straight win over IU and ninth out of the last 10 meetings.
More to come ...
