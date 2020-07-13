GoldandBlack - Purdue continues its pursuit of Trey Kaufman, as do many others

NOBLESVILLE — Trey Kaufman doesn't know when he'll pick a college, but he does seem to know which consideration will loom largest when he does.

"Get me better as a player," he said this weekend at the Midwest Invitational in the Indianapolis area. "That's the biggest thing. Obviously there's going to be other factors too, but the No. 1 thing when I have to pick a school is who can make me the best player I can possibly be."

A bunch of schools are working to try to position themselves as such with the Rivals.com four-star forward from Silver Creek High School in Southern Indiana, Purdue among them.