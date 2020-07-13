GoldandBlack - Purdue continues its pursuit of Trey Kaufman, as do many others

Purdue continues its pursuit of Trey Kaufman, as do many others
NOBLESVILLE — Trey Kaufman doesn't know when he'll pick a college, but he does seem to know which consideration will loom largest when he does.
"Get me better as a player," he said this weekend at the Midwest Invitational in the Indianapolis area. "That's the biggest thing. Obviously there's going to be other factors too, but the No. 1 thing when I have to pick a school is who can make me the best player I can possibly be."
A bunch of schools are working to try to position themselves as such with the Rivals.com four-star forward from Silver Creek High School in Southern Indiana, Purdue among them.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news