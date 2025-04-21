Advertisement
Published Apr 21, 2025
Purdue continues portal push with fresh batch of visitors this week
Barry Odom and Purdue football got off to a hot start in the spring transfer portal window last week, landing six transfers in the first few days of the portal being open, including a handful of potential impact players.

The pursuit to rebuild the Boilermakers' roster in West Lafayette is not slowing down, either, as they are expected to host more portal visitors this week. Boiler Upload has you covered with the top transfers expected to be on campus, with more being added to the list by the day.

