Purdue continues to mold new-look wide receiver corps
One of the most scrutinized groups on the roster from a year ago was Cory Patterson's wide receivers, who dealt with struggles on multiple fronts. Those struggles made way for the Boilermakers' top three pass catchers exiting the program via the transfer portal that left the room barren for quarterback Hudson Card.
Faced with a near empty room, wide receivers coach Cory Patterson and head coach Ryan Walters hit the transfer portal hard to revamp the group, turning it into one of the most intriguing on the roster heading into the fall.
"Was it an emphasis? You see how many dudes out here. Yeah, it was a real emphasis. We had to go get some players. We had to go get a bunch of them. At that position they're running a lot and things happen. So, yeah, you know, you got to have some guys ready to play. I think that's exactly what we did this off-season," Patterson said.
Former Georgia receivers CJ Smith and De'Nylon Morrissette, entered the mix, as well as UCLA transfer Kam Brown through the portal, while JUCO pass catcher Leland Smith also comes to West Lafayette with collegiate experience. Pair that with four true freshmen receivers and the return of Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs and Jayden Dixon-Veal, the group has seen an influx in depth that wasn't there a season ago.
That depth has been tested earlier than anticipated, however, with Kam Brown having not appeared yet during camp, while Smith and Dixon-Veal have been absent during practice this week. Patterson couldn't provide an update on the status of that trio, but Jahmal Edrine says that the group hasn't skipped a beat.
"We know everybody in the room can go. Everybody knows when your number's called, you better be ready to put on," Edrine said. "I think we've been answering the call so far."
When it comes to Smith, Morrissette and Brown, however, that trio brings a level of maturity and leadership to the group, which differs from what Patterson had last year.
"For their age, those guys are really mature. You could tell that they've seen what it looks like. They always have some real good impact, same as Kam Brown. Another guy that came from a good place, really smart, really intelligent," Patterson said. "When we watch a film, I'm just not in the room, just holding the clicker. Those guys are talking, those guys are teaching the young guys. And that's one of those things I've seen that's a little bit different."
Patterson feels that there is a great mix of leaders in the group heading into the fall, with some more vocal than others, but it is a shared trait that has helped elevate the play of the Boilermakers' wide receivers so far in fall camp.
"You got some strong leaders in that group. Couple guys that are more spokesman type. You got guys like Jahmal Edrine who just go to work. He's not going to say a lot, the guy will just put into work every day. So I think it's a great mixture of guys. You don't have any guys out here that have egos and stuff like that. Those guys are working hard, playing hard, and all playing together. So we'll see how that continues to grow," Patterson said.
With all the new faces vying for targets, a concrete rotation has yet to be determined, but a strong contender for the alpha dog of the group is clear. Big things were expected of Jahmal Edrine when he transferred from FAU to Purdue last off-season, but a torn ACL nixed those plans. Now, the redshirt junior pass catcher has been a reliable target for Hudson Card during camp and is impressing his teammates as well.
"That's a big deal. You know, he's kind of our difference maker. He's gonna make those contested plays on critical downs that we need," Jaron Tibbs said of Edrine.
Edrine figures to be the number one receiver for the Boilermakers, with CJ Smith, De'Nylon Morrissette, Jayden Dixon-Veal, Jaron Tibbs, Kam Brown, and Leland Smith expected to fight for starting roles.
The group is also what Hudson Card needed in year two, which could turn into a breakout campaign for the Boilermaker signal caller, with an improved pass catching corps and offensive line.
"I think Hudson is a way different beast. Last year we kind of didn't have the right pieces around him, but now he's more confident, more vocal in the locker room. He's just turned up this year," Tibbs said.
How that rotation pans out remains to be seen, but the pieces are in place for a talented group. It is now a matter of how well the room can come together to see how successful they can be, according to Patterson.
"We'll see how these guys continue to mesh. Like things have been going well, but you know how that is. Just got to continue to mold it and keep it going," Patterson said.