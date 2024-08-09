One of the most scrutinized groups on the roster from a year ago was Cory Patterson's wide receivers, who dealt with struggles on multiple fronts. Those struggles made way for the Boilermakers' top three pass catchers exiting the program via the transfer portal that left the room barren for quarterback Hudson Card.

Faced with a near empty room, wide receivers coach Cory Patterson and head coach Ryan Walters hit the transfer portal hard to revamp the group, turning it into one of the most intriguing on the roster heading into the fall.

"Was it an emphasis? You see how many dudes out here. Yeah, it was a real emphasis. We had to go get some players. We had to go get a bunch of them. At that position they're running a lot and things happen. So, yeah, you know, you got to have some guys ready to play. I think that's exactly what we did this off-season," Patterson said.

Former Georgia receivers CJ Smith and De'Nylon Morrissette, entered the mix, as well as UCLA transfer Kam Brown through the portal, while JUCO pass catcher Leland Smith also comes to West Lafayette with collegiate experience. Pair that with four true freshmen receivers and the return of Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs and Jayden Dixon-Veal, the group has seen an influx in depth that wasn't there a season ago.

That depth has been tested earlier than anticipated, however, with Kam Brown having not appeared yet during camp, while Smith and Dixon-Veal have been absent during practice this week. Patterson couldn't provide an update on the status of that trio, but Jahmal Edrine says that the group hasn't skipped a beat.

"We know everybody in the room can go. Everybody knows when your number's called, you better be ready to put on," Edrine said. "I think we've been answering the call so far."

When it comes to Smith, Morrissette and Brown, however, that trio brings a level of maturity and leadership to the group, which differs from what Patterson had last year.

"For their age, those guys are really mature. You could tell that they've seen what it looks like. They always have some real good impact, same as Kam Brown. Another guy that came from a good place, really smart, really intelligent," Patterson said. "When we watch a film, I'm just not in the room, just holding the clicker. Those guys are talking, those guys are teaching the young guys. And that's one of those things I've seen that's a little bit different."