Purdue cornerback Tarrion Grant to enter transfer portal

After one season in West Lafayette, Purdue cornerback Tarrion Grant announced Friday that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Grant was the highest-rated recruit in the Boilermakers' 2024 signing class, ranked No. 60 overall and No. 9 cornerback in the country, as well as having a four-star ranking. He chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Colorado, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and others.

The talented defensive back began the year as a starter for Ryan Walters and company, starting the first three games of the year before serving in a reserve role over his final eight games. Grant tallied eight total tackles and had a pair of passes defended, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 47.4% completion percentage when the main defender in coverage.

Purdue has now seen its top four recruits in the 2024 class enter the portal, along with Koy Beasley, Tayvion Galloway and Marcos Davila.

Grant also becomes the 17th scholarship player to enter the portal for the Boilermakers already this off-season, on the heels of Purdue's firing of head coach Ryan Walters. Dillon Thieneman, Will Heldt, Cole Brevard, Jaron Tibbs, Mahamane Moussa, Yanni Karlaftis and Ryan Browne make up the other notable entries to date.