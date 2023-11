Another Purdue defender will no longer be with the program as redshirt freshman cornerback Zion Steptoe has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Steptoe made an announcement Tuesday night on X regarding his decision.

Steptoe came to Purdue in the 2022 recruiting class and was viewed as a promising young receiver when he first arrived on campus. Under the new coaching staff, Steptoe was moved to cornerback as the Boilermakers got thin at the position and started the last two games of the season. Across his two years with Purdue, he played in 13 games, totaling 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

Purdue will be searching for additional help at the cornerback position in the transfer portal this off-season, which turned out to be an area of need this fall. Markevious Brown and Derrick Rogers are the top two returning players in Sam Carter's group.