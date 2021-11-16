Purdue crushes Wright State in final test before bigger games

PDF: Purdue-Wright State statistics

Purdue's three-game warm-up period's over, and the Boilermakers have looked the part of an elite team.

Tuesday night against Wright State, the sixth-ranked hosts sure did, routing Wright State 96-51 to improve to 3-0 prior to this weekend's trip to Connecticut to face North Carolina, then either Villanova or Tennessee.

Zach Edey, Caleb Furst and Trevion Williams all recorded double-doubles, as Purdue covered up whatever imperfections they showed by destroying the Raiders on the glass. Eighteen Purdue offensive rebounds led to 31 points.

Williams scored 20 points while Edey scored 18, Furst 14, and Brandon Newman 15 during the second half.

More to come ...



