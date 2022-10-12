Purdue DB Chris Jefferson expected to be out this week for Nebraska game
Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson is expected to miss this week's game vs. Nebraska.
Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary. But he didn't start last week at Maryland played only 10 snaps last Saturday. Jefferson plays a variety of roles, lining up at safety, nickelback and star (safety/linebacker).
The fifth-year senior is fourth on the team in tackles with 17. He leads the Boilermakers with five PBUs and has two interceptions, running one back 72 yards for a TD vs. Penn State in the opener.
With Jefferson out, Purdue figures to turn to junior Sanoussi Kane to fill the void at safety alongside Cam Allen.
The 5-11, 190-pound Jefferson transferred to Purdue prior to the 2021 season from Division II Findlay University in Ohio, where he was an All-American. In his Boilermaker debut, Jefferson played in 12 games, making 47 tackles with an interception and four PBUs.
