Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson is expected to miss this week's game vs. Nebraska.



Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary. But he didn't start last week at Maryland played only 10 snaps last Saturday. Jefferson plays a variety of roles, lining up at safety, nickelback and star (safety/linebacker).



The fifth-year senior is fourth on the team in tackles with 17. He leads the Boilermakers with five PBUs and has two interceptions, running one back 72 yards for a TD vs. Penn State in the opener.

With Jefferson out, Purdue figures to turn to junior Sanoussi Kane to fill the void at safety alongside Cam Allen.

The 5-11, 190-pound Jefferson transferred to Purdue prior to the 2021 season from Division II Findlay University in Ohio, where he was an All-American. In his Boilermaker debut, Jefferson played in 12 games, making 47 tackles with an interception and four PBUs.