For the second time today a Purdue football has heard his name get called in the 2024 NFL Draft. Earlier it was Tyrone Tracy, a one year transfer from Iowa. This time it was 4-year player Sanoussi Kane, who was picked 250th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Kane was a 4 year player at Purdue, but had over 70 tackles in each of the last two seasons as a regular starter. He added a sack and 7 passes defensed this past season as well.

Overall in his career Kane had 162 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and two sacks playing primarily at safety.