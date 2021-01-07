Purdue fifth-year senior defensive back Simeon Smiley will not return in 2021, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Smiley came to Purdue in 2016 from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic High, playing a variety of roles in the secondary for the Boilermakers. He played in 43 career games and made eight starts. Smiley finished his Purdue career with 77 tackles to go along with two interceptions, a sack and 3.5 TFLs.

The 6-1, 210-pound Smiley graduated in December 2020 and plans to begin preparations for professional football.

An NCAA waiver passed last fall permitted seniors to come back in 2021 due to the pandemic, which caused a disjointed season.



So far, safety Brennan Thieneman, linebacker Derrick Barnes and offensive tackle Grant Hermanns are Purdue seniors who are known to not be returning. And kicker J.D. Dellinger has made comments to the effect that he will move on.



Purdue fifth-year senior wideout Jackson Anthrop will be back. He's the only known Boilermaker senior who will return at this time.

