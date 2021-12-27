Purdue DE Dontay Hunter has entered the transfer portal

Purdue redshirt sophomore defensive end Dontay Hunter has entered the transfer portal.

Hunter missed all of the 2021 season recovering from an Achilles injury. The 6-4, 270-pound Westerville, Ohio, native never played a down for the Boilermakers.



Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, DT Bryce Austin, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021, in addition to Hunter.