Purdue defeats Indiana State 87-68 to close non-conference slate

Purdue women's basketball finished its non-conference schedule on a high note on Saturday afternoon, taking care of business against Indiana State with an 87-68 win over the Sycamores.

The Boilermakers jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter behind a strong start from Lana McCarthy. The freshman big scored six points in the early going to help guide Purdue to a 16-6 lead at the 2:32 mark of the first quarter.

After maintain a double-digit lead throughout most of the first half, Purdue used a late charge in the second quarter to build an insurmountable cushion. Destini Lombard, Reagan Bass, Sophie Swanson and Rashunda Jones combined for a 11-0 run over nearly three minutes that gave Purdue a 22-point lead late in the half.

Purdue got the lead up to as much as 28 in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana State XX-XX over the first six minutes and change of the second half. That allowed the Boilermakers to coast to an easy victory to close out the calendar year on a high note.

Purdue matched its season-high in points on Saturday by shooting 49.3% from the field and knocking down seven threes, including two apiece from Destini Lombard, Sophie Swanson and Ella Collier.

Senior forward Reagan Bass paced the group with 15 points on 7-9 shooting, while notching her fourth double-double of the season and second in as many games. After shooting under 25% against Miami and Kentucky, Bass reverted back to her prior form from a shooting perspective.

Fellow big Lana McCarthy put together a strong performance as well, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. That bounce back showing comes after a six-game stretch in which she averaged just 4.0 points per game, when the Boilermakers were 2-4.

The backcourt trio of Destini Lombard, Ella Collier and Sophie Swanson all scored in double-figures as well, combining to shoot 37.5% from three-point range.

Mahri Petree and Rashunda Jones also made an impact off the bench for a second straight game, combining for 15 points on 5-9 shooting, while Jones also had five rebounds and four assists to fill up the stat sheet.

After losing four of five games, Katie Gearlds and company have notched wins in back-to-back games against Miami (Ohio) and Indiana State, improving their record to 7-5. Purdue finishes its grueling non-conference slate with a record of 7-4, with all but one loss coming against current top 16 teams.

The Boilermakers will now have eight days off before Big Ten play resumes for the rest of the season against No. 22 Iowa in Iowa City.