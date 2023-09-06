Purdue defense angry and hungry heading into Virginia Tech matchup
The Kevin Kane led Air Strike defense had it's first showing in West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon, but the previous success of the system did not translate into the same results with the Boilermakers against Fresno State.
When Kane was asked what Purdue needed to improve upon following the loss, his answer was simple.
"Communication and consistency. Stuff that we do at practice on a daily basis needs to show up on game day. We've got to coach them better and we gotta go out there and execute the calls as players. That's the one thing. As cliche as it is, you should see the biggest improvements from week one to week two," Kane said.
The biggest issue that plagued the Boilermakers in week one was the play of the secondary and the inability to get off the field on third downs. Quarterback Mikey Keene had his way in Ross-Ade Stadium, putting up 366 passing yards and four touchdowns in the shootout. The Bulldogs were also 11 of 17 on third downs overall and 5-7 during their second half comeback victory.
Kane addressed what he saw on tape that led to Purdue struggling in those areas on Saturday afternoon.
"There's a couple. There was lost contain on the quarterback a couple times, there was just a breakdown in coverage or there's a guy that just won their one on one battle," Kane said. "We have to win the competitive battles. We got to keep the guy in the pocket and we have to be able to just execute the call."
The Boilermakers had shown the coaching staff what they were capable of throughout fall camp, and were feeling confident heading into the first year of the Ryan Walters era. However, some of what Purdue did in practice and camp simply didn't show up on Saturday, which is the frustrating part for Kane.
"The most frustrating thing as a player and a coach is going out there and watching the film and seeing I've done this before, I know I can do this, and then it didn't happen. So what do I have to be different?" Kane said.
Having surrendered 39 points in his return to a defensive coordinator role for the first time since 2020, Kane also took accountability for the debut showing of his defense. He shared that he aims to put his players into better positions on game days.
"I got to put them in better spots to have that success. And that's what we've been working on quite vigorously this week; how can we get these guys in better opportunities to make plays," Kane said.
The Boilermakers also weren't satisfied with the way things went in the season opener, with Kane opening up about his players' motivation following an off day.
"I think our guys are hungry after what happened Saturday and they understand the importance of how you deal with every little thing. It's going to affect how you play on Saturday," Kane said.
"I think that was the biggest positive coming out of that game is just the anger and hunger that these guys have approached this week so far," Kane said.
Despite not having the outcome he would have preferred, Kane knows the sky isn't falling in West Lafayette. Particularly due to how new everything is with the Boilermakers. A new coaching staff, new schemes on both sides of the ball and limited experience playing as a group. Those factors lead Kane to believe that the Purdue defense is primed for an improvement with one game under its belt.
"That was the first time that, as a staff, we've coached together. The first time as a team, we've taken the tunnel together. With all the construction, it's really the second time we've been in that stadium since we've been here. So all that stuff is done, we've experienced it now, now it's time to go out, it's another game," Kane said.
The Boilermakers now aim to rebound from the opening day loss as they hit the road in week two against what should be a formidable Virginia Tech opponent. The Hokies are coming off a nightmare 2022 campaign with their lowest win total since 1992.
After losing to Old Dominion in the season opener last season, Brent Pry's squad took care of business against the Monarchs last weekend, in large part due to their offensive success. The Hokies dropped 36 points in week one after not reaching 30 points in a single game last year. Pry also hit the transfer portal hard, landing four weapons to surround quarterback Grant Wells.
That gives the Boilermakers a tough task on the road according to Kevin Kane.
"It's a good offense that we're going go out and have to execute. They're gonna force us to play all areas of the field and go against 11 on 11," Kane said.
Kane was complimentary of Wells, who he says looks to have improved from his first year in Blacksburg, having better poise and an understanding of the playbook. Wells had 251 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in week one.
In addition to what appears to be an improved aerial attack, the Boilermakers will have to be ready for a mobile quarterback according to Kane.
"That's a different part of the element that we're adding this week is the quarterback run game. I think we have to be ready for for this guy to take off whether it's a designed quarterback run or just a scramble," Kane said.
Virginia Tech's signal caller showed off his ability to create plays with his legs in the Hokies' week one victory over Old Dominion, finishing with 27 yards on seven carries. Backup quarterback Kyron Drones will also see snaps, per head coach Brent Pry, where Virginia Tech will likely deploy more of a run package when he's in the ball game.
The Hokies also have a trio of transfer wide receivers that could create matchup problems for Purdue's secondary, Ali Jennings, Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane.
Kane referenced similarities between Lane and Fresno State slot receiver Erik Brooks, who torched the Boilermaker defense for 170 yards and two scores in week one. Purdue's defensive coordinator also spoke about the size of Jennings and Felton, which he thinks his unit is prepared for after going up against bigger receivers during practice.
"I feel like we're prepared. We've gone against some height with our offense with Elijah Canion and [Mershawn Rice]. So, I feel like that battle, I feel like we will be okay. Now it's just a matter of trusting our technique, trusting our help and going out and executing," Kane said.
The Hokies offensive line did not allow a sack in their season opening win over the Monarchs, but could be an area the Boilermakers are able to exploit in Blacksburg. The Hokies are starting two redshirt freshmen at left tackle and left guard, Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore.
The Hokies have a pair of two-year starters with Parker Clements at right tackle and Kaden Moore, who spent two years at right guard before moving to to center in 2023. Bob Schick slides in to replace Moore at right guard and made the first start of his Virginia Tech career in week one.
Purdue's defense enters a hostile environment in Blacksburg on Saturday looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance that has the unit mad and hungry in week two.