The Kevin Kane led Air Strike defense had it's first showing in West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon, but the previous success of the system did not translate into the same results with the Boilermakers against Fresno State.

When Kane was asked what Purdue needed to improve upon following the loss, his answer was simple.

"Communication and consistency. Stuff that we do at practice on a daily basis needs to show up on game day. We've got to coach them better and we gotta go out there and execute the calls as players. That's the one thing. As cliche as it is, you should see the biggest improvements from week one to week two," Kane said.

The biggest issue that plagued the Boilermakers in week one was the play of the secondary and the inability to get off the field on third downs. Quarterback Mikey Keene had his way in Ross-Ade Stadium, putting up 366 passing yards and four touchdowns in the shootout. The Bulldogs were also 11 of 17 on third downs overall and 5-7 during their second half comeback victory.

Kane addressed what he saw on tape that led to Purdue struggling in those areas on Saturday afternoon.

"There's a couple. There was lost contain on the quarterback a couple times, there was just a breakdown in coverage or there's a guy that just won their one on one battle," Kane said. "We have to win the competitive battles. We got to keep the guy in the pocket and we have to be able to just execute the call."

The Boilermakers had shown the coaching staff what they were capable of throughout fall camp, and were feeling confident heading into the first year of the Ryan Walters era. However, some of what Purdue did in practice and camp simply didn't show up on Saturday, which is the frustrating part for Kane.

"The most frustrating thing as a player and a coach is going out there and watching the film and seeing I've done this before, I know I can do this, and then it didn't happen. So what do I have to be different?" Kane said.

Having surrendered 39 points in his return to a defensive coordinator role for the first time since 2020, Kane also took accountability for the debut showing of his defense. He shared that he aims to put his players into better positions on game days.

"I got to put them in better spots to have that success. And that's what we've been working on quite vigorously this week; how can we get these guys in better opportunities to make plays," Kane said.

The Boilermakers also weren't satisfied with the way things went in the season opener, with Kane opening up about his players' motivation following an off day.

"I think our guys are hungry after what happened Saturday and they understand the importance of how you deal with every little thing. It's going to affect how you play on Saturday," Kane said.

"I think that was the biggest positive coming out of that game is just the anger and hunger that these guys have approached this week so far," Kane said.

Despite not having the outcome he would have preferred, Kane knows the sky isn't falling in West Lafayette. Particularly due to how new everything is with the Boilermakers. A new coaching staff, new schemes on both sides of the ball and limited experience playing as a group. Those factors lead Kane to believe that the Purdue defense is primed for an improvement with one game under its belt.

"That was the first time that, as a staff, we've coached together. The first time as a team, we've taken the tunnel together. With all the construction, it's really the second time we've been in that stadium since we've been here. So all that stuff is done, we've experienced it now, now it's time to go out, it's another game," Kane said.