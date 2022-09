The numbers don't lie: The Purdue defensive backs have been workhorses.

According to Pro Football Focus, S Cam Allen has played 254 defensive snaps, more than any other Boilermaker defender in 2022. NB Chris Jefferson is No. 2 with 244, CB Cory Trice and S Sanoussi Kane have taken part in 226 and 212, respectively, to rank No. 3 and No. 4 among defensive players. CB Jamari Brown has played 166.

Depth? It's been thin.