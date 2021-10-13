Purdue defense desperately seeking takeaways
Purdue has a takeaway problem. It’s not getting any.
That’s not true. The defense has takeaways. But, not enough of them. Five games into the season, the Boilermakers have a grand total of two.
That’s it.
Purdue hopes that changes when it plays at No. 2 Iowa on Saturday. It likely will need a few takeaways if it wants to pull the upset.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news