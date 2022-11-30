Purdue Defense Using Lack Of All-B1G Selections As Motivation
Ahead of the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue's Ron English, Sanoussi Kane and Jack Sullivan address the media following Wednesday's practice.
- Michigan is the No. 2 team in the country for a reason.
- The reason he came to Purdue was there were signs that things were going to get better. They had the formula, but now it is a dream come true.
- He said they feed off of opposing crowds, especially in recent years under Jeff Brohm.
- Kane says he's improved a lot, after coming into the season not knowing how much he would actually play.
- They are not really concerned with nobody on their defensive unit making an All-B1G team this season. "We're in the championship, so it doesn't really matter."
- The defense are still using lessons learned from the Penn State and Syracuse games.
- "When we have a name like the Spoilermakers we have to embrace it."
- He said this opportunity means a lot, trying to do something never done at Purdue.
Ron English:
- English said Michigan is a team that wants to "bludgeon" you.
- Michigan is a team that is well coached and have both mental and physical toughness.
- A lot of guys have taken advantage of bigger roles across the defensive line.
- Called going to the Big Ten Championship Game "historic".
- With a smirk English said about Purdue not having a player named to any of the All-B1G defensive teams, "Usually when you go to the championship, you get a little more say of who is on those teams."
- Jalen Graham is someone that is still improving every single week. English is happy for him after the injuries he's gone through.
- The limited Kieren Douglas was the guy that first implemented the adjustments made at halftime of the Indiana game. English said Douglas has been a leader playing through injuries.
- Michigan has talent at every position, not just their highly touted running backs. English said they haven't thrown the ball as much because they haven't had to, but they are exceptional in that area too.
- He feels like the defense has steadily improved this season, and took accountability for some of the positions he had put them in earlier in the year.
- The defense has talked in the locker room about how big the stage is and the opportunity they have.
- He said they are ready to show people what Purdue football is all about.
- Playing good running backs this season gives them confidence ahead of Michigan's duo out of the backfield.
- When asked about being an underdog he said, "I love it."
- This opportunity is big for the guys that have stayed at Purdue through hard times.
- It's been cool to prove to people that Purdue does belong on the big stage, because it wasn't like that when he first got there.