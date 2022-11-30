Sanoussi Kane:

- Michigan is the No. 2 team in the country for a reason.

- The reason he came to Purdue was there were signs that things were going to get better. They had the formula, but now it is a dream come true.

- He said they feed off of opposing crowds, especially in recent years under Jeff Brohm.

- Kane says he's improved a lot, after coming into the season not knowing how much he would actually play.

- They are not really concerned with nobody on their defensive unit making an All-B1G team this season. "We're in the championship, so it doesn't really matter."

- The defense are still using lessons learned from the Penn State and Syracuse games.

- "When we have a name like the Spoilermakers we have to embrace it."

- He said this opportunity means a lot, trying to do something never done at Purdue.