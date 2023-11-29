A leader of the Purdue defense will be leaving the program this off-season. Senior defensive back Sanoussi Kane announced Wednesday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Harlem, New York, native came to West Lafayette as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020. He emerged as a main contributor as a junior in 2022, racking up a team-high 73 tackles, a sack and a pair of forced fumbles.

Under first-year head coach Ryan Walters, Kane remained a leader for the Boilermakers, earning captain status as a senior. He finishes his Purdue career with 162 total tackles, ten passes defended and three forced fumbles.

Purdue now has Kane and fellow defensive back starter Cam Allen leaving the program this off-season.

Current in-house replacements are redshirt junior Antonio Stevens and redshirt freshman transfer Anthony Brown, along with true freshman phenom Dillon Thieneman on the back end. The Boilermakers could look into the transfer portal or lean on incoming freshmen LeonTre Bradford or Koy Beasley.