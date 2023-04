Another Purdue defensive back has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as Tee Denson announced his intentions on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a short stint in West Lafayette for the Kansas State transfer. Denson spent just one season with the Boilermakers but did not appear in a game due to injury.

This spring, Denson moved from cornerback to safety under the new coaching staff.

The Boilermakers have brought in three defensive back from the transfer portal in 2023, including Salim Turner-Muhammad, Marquis Wilson and Anthony Brown. Several other offers are still outstanding.

Ryan Walters and company have started a complete overhaul of the secondary.