The wave of Boilermakers entering the NCAA transfer portal has continued. Purdue defensive end Jack Sullivan will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Sullivan was fifth on the team in total tackles and led Purdue in sacks with 5.5 this season. For his career, Sullivan finished with 86 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in five years with the program.

Sullivan becomes the third Purdue starter across the defensive line to enter the portal in the last week. He joins Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson who did so earlier this week.

All three players are still planning to play in the Citrus Bowl against LSU on January 2nd.

Sullivan, Johnson and Deen are all current fifth-year seniors that have an extra year of eligibility to use. Purdue was unsure if those three would use it, but we now know they intend to. It just won’t be in West Lafayette.