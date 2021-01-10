GoldandBlack - Purdue defensive line coach Terrance Jamison leaving for Illinois

After just one season at Purdue, defensive line coach Terrance Jamison is leaving to join the staff of first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

Jamison was at Air Force in 2019 before joining Purdue, where he replaced Reggie Johnson. Prior to that, Jamison worked at Texas Tech and Florida Atlantic as the defensive line coach.

Jamison's departure is the third from the Purdue defensive staff since the end of 2020. After last year, coordinator Bob Diaco and cornerbacks coach Greg Brown parted ways with Purdue. Diaco was at Purdue for one season, while Brown was in West Lafayette for two years. Purdue also saw director of player personnel Eron Hodges not be retained earlier this month.



The Boilermaker d-line welcomes back junior end George Karlaftis, but fifth-year senior tackles Lorenzo Neal and Anthony Watts may depart. Neither has stated if they will return for an extra year in 2021. Other key players back will be junior end/tackles Jack Sullivan and Branson Deen, along with junior tackle Lawrence Johnson. On Friday, Purdue got a commitment from South Carolina defensive lineman Joseph Anderson, who was in the transfer portal.

Jamison is a native of Illinois who graduated from Wisconsin, where he played on the d-line for Bielema from 2005-07 before knee injuries forced him to the sidelines. Jamison combined to serve four seasons as a student assistant (2008-09), quality control assistant (2011) and a graduate assistant (2012) in Madison.

Jamison is a native of Riverdale, Ill., who graduated from Thornton Township High School.