Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another starter has left the program for Purdue football as defensive tackle Cole Brevard announced Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Brevard was a mainstay along Purdue's defensive line the last two seasons, playing in 23 games and starting each of those for Brick Haley's unit. The former Penn State transfer joined the Boilermakers prior to the 2022 season and during his time in West Lafayette, he tallied 38 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Purdue is now expected to lose two of its three defensive line starters from this season's group, with Brevard and Joe Anderson leaving the program. Junior Mo Omonode and senior Jeffrey M'Ba are two of the main rotational pieces that could still return to Purdue under a new defensive staff.

Brevard becomes the 10th Boilermaker to enter the transfer portal already this off-season, joining fellow starters Mahamane Moussa and Yanni Karlaftis, as well as up-and-comers Ryan Browne, Koy Beasley, Tayvion Galloway and others.