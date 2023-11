Another Purdue defender has announced their intentions to leave the program, as redshirt freshman defensive lineman JP Deeter plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Deeter departs from the program after two seasons with the Boilermakers, where he signed as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022. The Manvel, Texas native did not appear in a game for Purdue during his time in West Lafayette, while dealing with various injuries as well. He will have four years of eligibility at his next school.