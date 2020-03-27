Jason Butikofer, Purdue's and Mike Bobinski's deputy athletic director since the summer of 2017, is leaving.

The University of Washington announced Friday afternoon that Butikofer has been hired for what appears to be a similar job to the one he's held at Purdue, with a title of chief operating officer and deputy athletic director for A.D. Jennifer Cohen.

Butikofer came to Purdue in 2017 after a stint as athletic director at Southern Utah. Since, he has been the most hands-on presence in the day-to-day operations of the athletic department, including acting as the sport administrator for football and men's basketball.

He's been responsible, too, for overseeing "all external relations functions" for Purdue's athletic department, with a hand in virtually every aspect of said department.

Butifkofer's last day at Purdue is April 8.