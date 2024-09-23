Purdue "disappointed but hopeful" on the heels of 1-2 start

(Photo by © Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

As Purdue boarded the flight back to West Lafayette from Corvallis, Ryan Walters' frustration was at a boiling point. Back-to-back disappointing defeats had the Purdue head coach scratching his head at what was happening to his team. The cross-country flight allowed Walters to do some self evaluation and get a long film session in, which lightened his outlook from demoralized to hopeful for what this team could evolve into. "I was infuriated after the game," Walters said. "You start watching the tape, and it's like, okay, there are things that look familiar here. There are signs of what I've envisioned us to be," Walters said. Just three games into the 2024 campaign, Purdue has already gone through a rollercoaster of emotions. It exuded confidence after a week one 49-0 victory over Indiana State. That confidence ran dry on the heels of a 66-7 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame. Now, after another loss to Oregon State, Walters feels like the Boilermakers are close but still have a lot to clean up moving forward. "We were extremely positive and confident after the first week. The sky was falling after the second competition. And then, you're disappointed, but hopeful after the third," Walters said. While a sputtering passing attack and one of the worst run defenses in the country are at the top of the list of reasons the Boilermakers have lost two straight, Walters sees different ways Purdue has suffered those setbacks. There is equal blame to go around, as well. "I think it's been different reasons why we have faltered in those two weeks. As a competitor, you're playing to win, and so when you don't, it's frustrating. I feel like as coaches, we have to do a better job of putting our guys in successful positions. And then you know, as players, when opportunities are there to make plays, they got to make them," Walters said. Still, despite a pair of tough and disappointing losses, Walters saw more encouraging film than the week prior, which provides some optimism for a potential turnaround in West Lafayette this fall. "There are plays and strings of plays throughout the course of the game that looked familiar, like what we've seen in camp and spring ball. So that part gave you hope and encouragement, because it does feel like we're close," Walters said. "But, you know, we're in a position right now as a program where we can't overcome these self inflicted catastrophes."

That is perhaps most true about Purdue's defensive showing in Corvallis. While Kevin Kane's unit still gave up 31 points to the Beavers, it held them to 17 points up until the fourth quarter, where things fell apart. The time of possession played a part in the late unraveling for the Boilermakers, who were on the field for 40+ minutes of the game, and have been asked to stay on the field more so than should be expected. It was an encouraging sign for Walters that the defense held up for most of the night, especially with the offense putting it in some tough spots. "I thought we played well for the better part of three, three and a half quarters. You know, we had inopportune mistakes offensively early that defensively, we were able to sort of put the fire out, so to speak," Walters said. The biggest question mark moving forward is whether or not the run defense can improve, after giving up 703 yards on the ground against Notre Dame and Oregon State combined. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane shared that the staff has made changes to how the Purdue defense will defend the run and set the edges, which he believes could pay dividends moving forward. "We've made some schematic changes this past week to kind of solidify some things, hopefully and then we'll get out there and practice it," Kane said. "I think things that we hadn't seen throughout the course of fall camp kind of have showed up. As coaches, we had to acknowledge that and say, All right, this is enough. So I think some changes are being made in that sense. So, just got to go through and execute now." The run-centric approach in recent weeks has also played a part in Purdue's lack of takeaways to start the season, having a donut in the category through three games. Ryan Walters pointed to teams not having to be aggressive throwing the football, which gives the unit less opportunities to force turnovers. If Purdue proves it can stop the run, it could lead to more takeaways in passing scenarios for the Purdue defense, but that's a big if at the moment. "It's twofold, us being aware of where the ball is when we're going in to make tackles, and then as a football team, trying to get a lead. I think we generate more opportunities when offenses are forced to be more aggressive," Walters said.