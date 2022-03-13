Purdue draws a 3 seed and heads to Milwaukee

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's headed to Milwaukee, as the No. 3 seed in the East Regional, to face Yale on Friday.

Virginia Tech or Texas would be waiting in Round 2.

Baylor is the 1 seed in the East.

Despite widespread speculation that Purdue would remain in Indianapolis for Rounds 1 and 2, it's Milwaukee and Fiserv Forum, where the Boilermakers beat Vermont and Iowa State in 2017 and has played at Marquette twice over the span of the past several years.

Tenth-ranked Purdue closed the pre-NCAA Tournament season at 27-7, runners-up in both the Big Ten regular season and postseason tournament.

Yale's 19-11 and beat Princeton 66-64 on Sunday to win the Ivy League tournament and earn the conference's automatic bid.