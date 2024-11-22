Purdue drops 10th straight game, falls to Michigan State 24-17

Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr., left, catches a touchdown as Purdue's Kyndrich Breedlove defends during the first quarter on Fr (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue football dropped to 1-10 on the season, with a 24-17 loss to Michigan State on Friday night in East Lansing. The loss was Purdue's 10th straight since its season-opening win over Indiana State, marking the longest losing streak since 2013, when those Boilermakers dropped the final ten games of that season. Purdue had its opportunities in the first half, but a trip to the red zone that resulted in no points, a fumble in its own territory and a botched field goal put the Boilermakers in another 24-3 halftime hole. It was one the Boilermakers were unable to dig themselves out of, falling yet again. That wasn't without a fight, however, as Hudson Card's 341 passing yards and a second half surge got the Boilermakers within seven points. The comeback bid faltered as Purdue was unable to capitalize on ample opportunities to knot the game up at 24-24 down the stretch.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Purdue looked like it was getting off to a strong start after receiving the opening kickoff, as Hudson Card leaned on his tight ends to open the game. Card found Max Klare twice and Drew Biber once for 45 yards on the first drive of the game, marching inside the Michigan State 15 yard line. After getting stuffed on first down and an incompletion on second down, the Spartans got their first sack since week four of the college football season, as Purdue stalled out in the red zone once again. Ben Freehill connected on a 40-yard attempt to give Purdue its first lead since the end of September against Nebraska. Michigan State and Aidan Chiles swiftly responded, however, going on a 75-yard drive, in which Aidan Chiles converted on 3rd down and nine with his arm, and then 3rd down and two with his legs, to keep the drive moving. The Spartans picked up four straight first downs to eventually cash in on their opening drive, as Chiles found Montorie Foster in the end zone from seven yards out, giving Michigan State an early 7-3 lead. After a quick three-and-out by the Boilermakers, the Spartans went on another 11-play drive, but that charge stalled out in Purdue territory. A seven yard loss on first down doomed Michigan State's drive, which ended with Purdue getting its first third down stop of the night. The Spartans were forced to settle for a 43-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim to make it a 10-3 game at the 12:07 mark of the second quarter. Devin Mockobee had seemingly fixed his fumbling woes after coughing it up eight times last season, having just one coming into Friday. Those troubles came back at Spartan Stadium, losing it on Purdue's second play, to give Michigan State the ball inside the 35-yard line. Then, the mistakes began to compile. On the subsequent possession, Dillon Thieneman looked to save the day with his first interception of the year, but the pick and return was called back due to a pass interference call on Tarrion Grant. Jeffrey M'Ba was then called for unsportsmanlike conduct after Purdue had gotten it to third down, shoving a Michigan State offensive lineman. That gave the Spartans a fresh set of downs inside the five-yard line, which they cashed in on. Nathan Carter powered his way to the end zone from three yards out to put Purdue in a 17-3 hole with 7:45 left in the second quarter. Facing another two-score deficit, Ryan Walters rolled the dice on fourth down despite the Boilermakers being 2-14 in such situations, but it paid off. Card found a streaking Max Klare for a gain of 27, which was the biggest play of the game. The Boilermakers then took a shot downfield, netting a pass interference call in their favor, setting them up inside the ten-yard line. After another sack, Card took two shots to Klare in the end zone that fell incomplete. Ben Freehill then came on for a chip shot, but a botched hold by Bennett Boehnlein squandered the Boilermakers' second scoring opportunity as Freehill kicked it into his own protection. The longest drive of the game at that point was all for nothing as Purdue once again came up empty handed. Once again, the Spartans charged down the field on a 10-play, 84-yard drive to go a perfect 4-4 in the first half. Aidan Chiles found Montorie Foster for 33 yards, then Nathan Carter for another 20 yards and his second touchdown of the first half. The score left Purdue with less than a minute to make something happen, which did not happen, as the Boilermakers found themselves down 24-3 heading into halftime.

