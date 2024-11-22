Purdue drops 10th straight game, falls to Michigan State 24-17

Purdue football dropped to 1-10 on the season, with a 24-17 loss to Michigan State on Friday night in East Lansing.
The loss was Purdue's 10th straight since its season-opening win over Indiana State, marking the longest losing streak since 2013, when those Boilermakers dropped the final ten games of that season.
Purdue had its opportunities in the first half, but a trip to the red zone that resulted in no points, a fumble in its own territory and a botched field goal put the Boilermakers in another 24-3 halftime hole.
It was one the Boilermakers were unable to dig themselves out of, falling yet again. That wasn't without a fight, however, as Hudson Card's 341 passing yards and a second half surge got the Boilermakers within seven points. The comeback bid faltered as Purdue was unable to capitalize on ample opportunities to knot the game up at 24-24 down the stretch.
Purdue looked like it was getting off to a strong start after receiving the opening kickoff, as Hudson Card leaned on his tight ends to open the game. Card found Max Klare twice and Drew Biber once for 45 yards on the first drive of the game, marching inside the Michigan State 15 yard line.
After getting stuffed on first down and an incompletion on second down, the Spartans got their first sack since week four of the college football season, as Purdue stalled out in the red zone once again.
Ben Freehill connected on a 40-yard attempt to give Purdue its first lead since the end of September against Nebraska.
Michigan State and Aidan Chiles swiftly responded, however, going on a 75-yard drive, in which Aidan Chiles converted on 3rd down and nine with his arm, and then 3rd down and two with his legs, to keep the drive moving.
The Spartans picked up four straight first downs to eventually cash in on their opening drive, as Chiles found Montorie Foster in the end zone from seven yards out, giving Michigan State an early 7-3 lead.
After a quick three-and-out by the Boilermakers, the Spartans went on another 11-play drive, but that charge stalled out in Purdue territory. A seven yard loss on first down doomed Michigan State's drive, which ended with Purdue getting its first third down stop of the night. The Spartans were forced to settle for a 43-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim to make it a 10-3 game at the 12:07 mark of the second quarter.
Devin Mockobee had seemingly fixed his fumbling woes after coughing it up eight times last season, having just one coming into Friday. Those troubles came back at Spartan Stadium, losing it on Purdue's second play, to give Michigan State the ball inside the 35-yard line.
Then, the mistakes began to compile.
On the subsequent possession, Dillon Thieneman looked to save the day with his first interception of the year, but the pick and return was called back due to a pass interference call on Tarrion Grant. Jeffrey M'Ba was then called for unsportsmanlike conduct after Purdue had gotten it to third down, shoving a Michigan State offensive lineman.
That gave the Spartans a fresh set of downs inside the five-yard line, which they cashed in on. Nathan Carter powered his way to the end zone from three yards out to put Purdue in a 17-3 hole with 7:45 left in the second quarter.
Facing another two-score deficit, Ryan Walters rolled the dice on fourth down despite the Boilermakers being 2-14 in such situations, but it paid off. Card found a streaking Max Klare for a gain of 27, which was the biggest play of the game. The Boilermakers then took a shot downfield, netting a pass interference call in their favor, setting them up inside the ten-yard line.
After another sack, Card took two shots to Klare in the end zone that fell incomplete. Ben Freehill then came on for a chip shot, but a botched hold by Bennett Boehnlein squandered the Boilermakers' second scoring opportunity as Freehill kicked it into his own protection.
The longest drive of the game at that point was all for nothing as Purdue once again came up empty handed.
Once again, the Spartans charged down the field on a 10-play, 84-yard drive to go a perfect 4-4 in the first half. Aidan Chiles found Montorie Foster for 33 yards, then Nathan Carter for another 20 yards and his second touchdown of the first half. The score left Purdue with less than a minute to make something happen, which did not happen, as the Boilermakers found themselves down 24-3 heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Purdue's defense got a stop, forcing the first Michigan State punt of the night thanks to a four yard loss on a hit from Dillon Thieneman that put the Spartans behind the chains on first down.
Purdue then got something going offensively, kickstarted by a 24-yard connection between Hudson Card and Jahmal Edrine. After crossing into Michigan State territory, Ryan Walters went for it on fourth down again and was reward again, as Card found Shamar Rigby for 17 yards. Devin Mockobee then came down with a catch along the sideline to put the Boilermakers inside the five yard line before punching it in just two plays later.
Purdue's first touchdown of the game came with 5:49 left in the third quarter and made it a 24-10 ballgame.
After forcing another punt of the Spartans, Purdue began its charge back into the game. Hudson Card led the Boilermakers down the field, converting on a pair of third downs to keep the drive alive.
The second of which, Card scrambled right to find an open Jaron Tibbs for a gain of 38 on a 3rd and 21, which set the Boilermakers up inside the Michigan State ten yard line. On the very next play, Card hit Max Klare, who powered his way into the end zone to make it a one score game in East Lansing.
Klare's touchdown brought Purdue within seven, making it a 24-17 game with 13:54 to play.
The Purdue defense then caught a break on the next drive as Aidan Chiles missed a wide open Montorie Foster downfield before Nick Marsh dropped what would have been a first down on 3rd and 8. The back-to-back miscues gave the suddenly soaring Boilermakers the ball back with an opportunity to tie things up.
That moment would have to wait, however, as the Boilermakers stalled out after one first down, with Card missing Kam Brown, Max Klare and Jahmal Edrine on consecutive plays, resulting in another Keelan Crimmins punt. Michigan State then returned the favor, going three and out giving the Boilermakers the ball back with less than ten minutes to play.
The Boilermakers then gave it right back to the Spartans as linebacker Cal Haladay got his hands on Hudson Card's pass and the tip was hauled in by Jordan Turner to give the possession back to Michigan State. Chiles and company were unable to do anything with the opportunity, however, punting it for the fifth time in the second half.
Purdue had a golden opportunity to tie things up as Card dropped a dime to a wide open Jahmal Edrine, who would have walked in for a 75-yard touchdown, but the perfect ball bounced off of Edrine's hands an onto the turf.
Purdue got the ball passed midfield, but another drop, this time by Jaron Tibbs on 3rd and 6 halted the momentum of the offense. On fourth down, Card was pressured and hit pass to De'Nylon Morrissette fell incomplete.
On what was the final drive of the game, Michigan State was faced with a fourth and inches on Purdue's side of the field, where Aidan Chiles made one last play, pushing his way to a first down on a quarterback sneak. The conversion effectively ended the game and sent the Boilermakers to 1-10.