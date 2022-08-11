DT Damarjhe Lewis likely out for year after ankle injury Thursday
Purdue defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis suffered an ankle injury in practice on Thursday and is expected to be out for the year. He's expected to undergo surgery next week.
The 6-3, 300-pound Lewis, who transferred to Purdue from Indiana in 2021, was slated to play a key role as a backup at nose tackle and three-technique this season for a deep Boilermaker d-line.
Purdue also has Prince Boyd, Cole Brevard, Mo Omonode, D.J. Washington, Greg Hudgins, J.P. Deeter and Sulaiman Kpaka to help on the interior behind projected starters Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson.
On Monday, redshirt junior tight end Garrett Miller sustained a season-ending knee injury. The Boilermakers received a scare on Tuesday when linebacker Jalen Graham left the field with a slight hamstring strain. He didn't practice on Thursday and is thought to be day-to-day.
