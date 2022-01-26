 Jeff Marks | transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 13:35:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue DT Jeff Marks has entered the transfer portal

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue defensive tackle Jeff Marks has entered the transfer portal.

Marks was part of the 2018 Purdue class, but he never played a significant role in four seasons.

The 6-3, 280-pound Mobile, Ala., native played in 18 games as a Boilermaker with nine career tackles. He played in three games in 2021, making five stops.

He is the 11th Boilermaker to jump into the portal in 2021-22.

Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter, OL Dave Monnot, S Elijah Ball, LB Khali Saunders, DT Bryce Austin, CB Anthony Romphf and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Marks.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}