Purdue DT Jeff Marks has entered the transfer portal

Purdue defensive tackle Jeff Marks has entered the transfer portal.

Marks was part of the 2018 Purdue class, but he never played a significant role in four seasons.

The 6-3, 280-pound Mobile, Ala., native played in 18 games as a Boilermaker with nine career tackles. He played in three games in 2021, making five stops.

He is the 11th Boilermaker to jump into the portal in 2021-22.

Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter, OL Dave Monnot, S Elijah Ball, LB Khali Saunders, DT Bryce Austin, CB Anthony Romphf and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Marks.