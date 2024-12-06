Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt to enter transfer portal

Another day, another transfer portal entry for Purdue. Sophomore edge rusher Will Heldt announced Friday that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in West Lafayette.

"Due to recent coaching changes, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am open to all possibilities, including the potential to return to Purdue," Heldt shared in a statement.

Heldt emerged as one of Purdue's top defenders during his sophomore campaign, tallying 56 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown, this season. Heldt's marks in tackles for loss and sacks are in the top 15 in the Big Ten this year.

Purdue has question marks at defensive end heading into next season, with Heldt entering the portal and Kydran Jenkins entering the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as Jireh Ojata and Shitta Sillah graduating.

Heldt becomes the latest Boilermaker to test the open market, following the lead of fellow starters Dillon Thieneman, Cole Brevard, Yanni Karlaftis, Jaron Tibbs, and others. Purdue's portal defector list now reaches 15 scholarship players this off-season.