Purdue enters AP poll for first time since 2007

Following a 24-7 win at No. 2 Iowa, Purdue was voted No. 25 in the latest AP poll.



It's the first time the program has been ranked since Oct. 1, 2007, when the program was No. 23 in Joe Tiller's penultimate season that ended with an 8-5 mark. Purdue played host to No. 4 Ohio State the next week and lost, 23-7, falling out of the polls until today.

Purdue received 68 points in the AP poll, just behind Texas-San Antonio (104) and just ahead of Clemson (64).



The win on Saturday in Iowa City moved the Boilermakers to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers will play host to Wisconsin this week.

