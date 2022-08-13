Purdue exits first scrimmage injury-free, seeking improvement

A big takeaway from Purdue's first training camp scrimmage? There were no injuries.

That may seem like a modest goal. But, for Jeff Brohm's sixth Boilermaker squad, it was a positive after two key players were lost to season-ending injuries this week.

"As of right now, I think for the most part, we did," said Brohm following a two-hour scrimmage on Saturday morning in Ross-Ade Stadium. "So, unless something changes, I thought we had success with that and some luck on our side."

Purdue needed it after seeing tight end Garrett Miller (right knee) and defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis (left ankle) suffer season-ending injuries on Monday and Thursday, respectively. Brohm seems comfortable with absorbing Lewis' loss, thanks to robust defensive line depth. But, replacing Miller, the No. 2 tight end behind Payne Durham, may be more problematic.

"Well, that's a big loss for us," said Brohm. "Garrett Miller was really good. He's come along. He can run. He's strong. He can block. He can catch the ball vertically. So, that one is gonna hurt."

Converted quarterback Paul Piferi has moved to the No. 2 tight end slot. Walk-on Ben Buechel is the No. 3 tight end.



"Paul's got to step up, some of the younger guys got to step up," said Brohm. "Experience is not there. We got to protect Payne as much as we can now, which we have."

Purdue may use extra linemen to help block at times to fill the void. It also could utilize more four-wide sets.

