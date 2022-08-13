Purdue exits first scrimmage injury-free, seeking improvement
A big takeaway from Purdue's first training camp scrimmage? There were no injuries.
That may seem like a modest goal. But, for Jeff Brohm's sixth Boilermaker squad, it was a positive after two key players were lost to season-ending injuries this week.
"As of right now, I think for the most part, we did," said Brohm following a two-hour scrimmage on Saturday morning in Ross-Ade Stadium. "So, unless something changes, I thought we had success with that and some luck on our side."
Purdue needed it after seeing tight end Garrett Miller (right knee) and defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis (left ankle) suffer season-ending injuries on Monday and Thursday, respectively. Brohm seems comfortable with absorbing Lewis' loss, thanks to robust defensive line depth. But, replacing Miller, the No. 2 tight end behind Payne Durham, may be more problematic.
"Well, that's a big loss for us," said Brohm. "Garrett Miller was really good. He's come along. He can run. He's strong. He can block. He can catch the ball vertically. So, that one is gonna hurt."
Converted quarterback Paul Piferi has moved to the No. 2 tight end slot. Walk-on Ben Buechel is the No. 3 tight end.
"Paul's got to step up, some of the younger guys got to step up," said Brohm. "Experience is not there. We got to protect Payne as much as we can now, which we have."
Purdue may use extra linemen to help block at times to fill the void. It also could utilize more four-wide sets.
SUIT-UP AND SHOW-UP
As expected, several key plays didn't take part in Saturday's scrimmage.
Linebacker Jalen Graham and defensive tackle Branson Deen were out with hamstring injuries suffered this week. Each is expected back next week.
Cornerback Tee Denson also did not get action as he recovers from double sports hernia surgery. But fellow corners Jamari Brown and Cory Trice saw duty in what Brohm said "was not a great day in the secondary for us."
A banged-up wideout unit saw Mershawn Rice (foot) and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (knee) play. But Broc Thompson (shins) did not see action today. Will Thompson be ready for the opener on Sept. 1 vs. Penn State?
"I think so," said Brohm.
TODAY'S TO-DO LIST: WHO WON THE SCRIMMAGE?
Purdue worked on a variety of situations today: red zone, two-minute offense, short-yardage, among others. There also was some live tackling, as referees worked the scrimmage and coaches were perched up high to simulate game conditions.
"I think it's good to get out here in game situations, off the sidelines, up in the press box to allow our guys to play football," said Brohm. "And there were some good things, bad things, like always. I thought at first, the offense moved it too easy, the passing game too easy. We have to get much better in the secondary. That was an issue I thought early on. Bits and pieces here and there."
Was there a winner? The offense? Defense?
"Well, I wouldn't call it a winner or loser," said Brohm.
"I think the offense moved the ball too easy early on. So, that was not good on our defense. I thought we were not as good in secondary as I would like to be. And then we weren't as good in the red zone on offense, gave up some sacks. Weren't able to convert some plays.
"We had a good segment of special teams. I think our kickers have done better to this point. We gotta get some return yardage, which we're working hard at. And those are the improvements we got to make."
NOTES
• Brohm has been pleased with the play of the quarterbacks throughout camp. And, Aidan O'Connell was sharp today.
"Aidan definitely performed well," said Brohm. "I think Aidan had a really good scrimmage. He was sharp and precise."
• The red zone offense needs work.
"We have a ways to go there," said Brohm.
• The search for pass rushers continues. But Brohm likes the depth of talent up front.
• Iowa transfer receivers Tyrone Tracy and Charlie Jones look good. Brohm didn't use Tracy as much as a ballcarrier today as he wanted to. Jones has been as good as advertised.
"Charlie had a really good day," said Brohm. "He's a valuable guy."
• Purdue is off Sunday. It's back in action on Monday. All remaining practices are closed.
