Purdue football continues its work towards the regular season and today, the defensive unit including safeties coach Grant O'Brien talked to Boiler Upload and other local media about the upcoming season.



That includes speaking to sophomore star, Dillon Thieneman, who has been placed on about every defensive player watch list after a breakout freshman campaign.



O'Brien praised Thieneman but also touched on some of the other names that he expects to make plays in his secondary this season.



After O'Brien, Thieneman addressed media and fellow safety, Antonio Stevens.



