There is more than just football this weekend for Purdue. The other fall sports will officially be in action as women’s soccer heads to the West Coast, volleyball faces a tough challenge in the Sunflower state, and both cross country teams begin their seasons in-state, but on the road.

Let’s begin with volleyball, which enters week 2 of its season hanging on to a top 25 ranking even after a surprising 1-2 start at home this past weekend.