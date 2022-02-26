Purdue falls at Michigan State on near buzzer-beater

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker's three-point with a second to go dealt Purdue its fifth loss of the season and a critical blow In the Big Ten race, as the Spartans won 68-65.

The Boilermakers were just 1-of-9 from three-point range, as Michigan State went one on one in the post, allowing Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combine for 36 points, but took away the three.

Purdue committed 17 turnovers, the singular difference in the game. Michigan State scored 16 points off them.

The Spartans were 9-20 from three-point range, with no one scoring more than 13.

Purdue trailed by as many as 11 in the second half before tying the game with less than a minute to play.