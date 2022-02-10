Purdue falls flat in Ann Arbor in blowout loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One game after pulling Into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, No. 3 Purdue took a step back — a big one — at Michigan on Thursday night, routed by the Wolverines 82-58 in the two teams' second meeting in less than a week.

Michigan made nine second-half threes while Purdue, which led the nation in three-point percentage, missed all but four of the 18 it attempted.

Jaden Ivey scored 18 points but didn't get nearly enough help, as Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter finished with just three points apiece. Trevion Williams scored 12, but Zach Edey was limited by foul problems.

Purdue saw its six-game winning streak snapped.

More to come ...



