For a half at least, Purdue's strange magic as an unranked team seemed to be working as the Boilermakers trailed only 14-13 at halftime of the Big Ten Championship game against undefeated Michigan. The Wolverines scored a pair of quick touchdowns in just five played to more than double their lead less than five minutes into the second half and cruised from there to a 43-22 win.

To start the second half Michigan immediately took control, as Donovan Edwards broke the first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard run before he was forced out of bounds by Sanoussi Kane. Kalel Mullins would score a few plays later from a yard out to make it 21-13.

On Purdue’s next drive the Boilers appeared to have a first down when Jack Ansell was hit as he punted after a three-and-out, but it was ruled as only a 5-yard running into the kicker penalty instead of roughing and a first down. The Boilers declined the penalty, and Michigan was in the end zone almost immediately. Luke Schoonmaker caught a 40-yard pass over the middle and Edwards broke multiple tackles on 27-yard touchdown run. All told, Michigan scored a pair of touchdowns in just five plays in less than five minutes to start the second half.

It was not a great start tot he game for Purdue. The Boilers went three-and-out and even lost 10 yards on their first offensive possession. Michigan took full advantage and went 55 yards in seven plays to take an early 7-0 lead as Colston Loveland caught a 25-yard TD pass from JJ McCarthy in double coverage with 9:11 left in the first quarter.

Purdue was then backed up to its own eight-yard line after a penalty on the kickoff, but the Boilermaker offense came alive on it second possession. Aidan O’Connell completed passes for 46 yards to Charlie Jones on the drive and a big 20 yard run from Tyrone Tracy set up a one-yard TD run by Devin Mockobee.

The Boiler defense then forced a stop, and Purdue had another successful drive for points. Purdue went 46 yards in 11 plays and Mitchell Fineran gave the Boilers a 10-7 lead with a 33-yard field goal at the 13:39 mark of the second quarter.

The Purdue defense then appeared to have a good stop on Michigan’s next drive. An incompletion on 3rd down had forced a 48-yard field goal attempt, but Purdue jumped offsides and Michigan converted a 4th and 1 after the penalty. They would move in front 14-10 on a 7-yard pass from McCarthy to Luke Schoonmaker.

The Purdue offense was able to find an answer on the following drive, which was critical in keeping the game close. The Boilers went 47 yards in 13 plays with TJ Sheffield catching a key 20-yard first down on 3rd and 12 to set up a 45-yard field goal by Fineran. As a result, Purdue only trailed 14-13 at the break.

Once Michigan was on top 28-13 Purdue settled down defensively, but the stout Michigan defense allowed only a field goal in the third quarter. The Boilers appeared to have momentum as Jones caught a long pass that gave him the Purdue single-season receiving yardage record and Mockobee broke a fake flea flicker for a 25-yard run, but O’Connell was intercepted at the one by Will Johnson. Michigan would be forced to punt on the play, but it was a missed opportunity for the Boilermakers when down two scores.

The self-inflicted wounds continued for Purdue on the next drive. After Paul Piferi caught a 26-yard pass to the eight the Boilers could convert. After a stuffed run, a short pass, a sack, and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Purdue only came away with a 43 yard field goal.

Jamari Brown would get a big interception late in the third quarter as McCarthy overthrew his target, giving Purdue new life. It was just the third interception of the year thrown by McCarthy and the second interception of the year for Brown.

Unfortunately, the Purdue offense could not find the end zone on the following drive. Mershawn Rice and Andrew Sowinski each had long third down conversions on the ensuing drive, but it resulted in only a 27-yard field goal to make it 28-19.

Purdue's luck finally ran out after getting a stop on Michigan's next possession. With 10:07 left The Boilers took over at their own 16, but Johnson got his second interception of the game on the second play of the drive. On 3rd and 11 McCarthy found Ronnie Bell for a 17 yard touchdown to pretty much seal the game. The Wolverines elected to go for two in order to make it a three-possession game and Schoonmaker caught a wide open pass to make it 36-19 with 9:06 left.

Purdue would manage one more field goal drive, and Fineran's fifth field goal of the game established a new Big Ten title game record. he also became the third kicker in Purdue history to make five field goals in one game, and the first since 1980.

Mullins added a late TD fir the final margin.

Jones finished the game with 162yards on 13 catches, giving him a school record 1,361 yards on the season. He also has 110 receptions, leaving him 11 short of the school record. O'Connell threw for 366 yards, but had no touchdowns against two interceptions. Overall, Purdue had 456 yards of offense and outgained the Wolverines, but only converted one touchdown on the night.



