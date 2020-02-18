PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin stats

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin made a dozen threes and Purdue missed a pair of the go-ahead variety In the final minutes, as the Badgers avenged their earlier-season loss to the Boilermakers, 69-65 in Madison.

After Purdue had rallied from 13 down in the second half to get within just two, Sasha Stefanovic's back-to-back go-ahead shots both missed In the final minute and Wisconsin salted the game away at the foul line.

Aleem Ford scored 19 for his Wisconsin, making five of Its 12 threes.

After an atrocious offensive start to the game, Purdue fell behind nine in the first half, but rallied to take a two-point lead late in the half, to which Ford responded with back-to-back threes to give the Badgers a 30-27 halftime lead.

Wisconsin extended its lead with an 11-2 run to start the second half.

Purdue got within four In the final five minutes on a Sasha Stefanovic three-pointers, but on the ensuing possession, Wisconsin grabbed consecutive offensive rebounds and wound up at the foul line.

More to come ...