Purdue falls to No. 16 after Texas A&M loss

Purdue fell to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll after its third loss of the season Saturday, continuing a downward trend for the Boilermakers.

Purdue rose to No. 8 two weeks ago after winning the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, but fell three spots after a road loss to Penn State and home win against Maryland, both of which received votes in this week's poll.

The Boilers played only once in the ensuing week, losing 70-66 to then-No. 17 Texas A&M. The Aggies climbed to No. 12 this week.

The Boilers have another full week off before they play No. 2 Auburn in Birmingham, Alabama Saturday.

