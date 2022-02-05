Source: Purdue fills out its football staff

Purdue has filled out its 2022 football staff.

GoldandBlack.com has learned that Jeff Brohm will hire David Elson (linebackers); Ryan Wallace (tight ends/assistant offensive line); Ashton Youboty (cornerbacks) and Garrick McGee (receivers).

Neil Callaway will remain as a senior consultant after serving the last two years on staff as first an analyst (2020) and then assistant offensive line coach (2021).

• Elson replaces Brad Lambert, who left after one season in West Lafayette to be defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. Elson, 50, has been on staff since 2021 as a defensive quality control coach. He was head coach at Western Kentucky (2003-09) and has been defensive coordinator at New Mexico State, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Ball State, among other stops in his career. The former Butler safety was an assistant at Indiana in 2010.

Lambert called the Purdue defense in 2021. It's not known who will have those duties in 2022, but it could be co-DC/secondary coach Ron English who has been a defensive coordinator at Michigan, Louisville and San Jose State. He also was head coach at Eastern Michigan (2009-13). The other 2021 defensive assistant who is set to return is co-DC/line coach Mark Hagen.

• Wallace was tight ends coach in 2020 prior to moving to an off-field position in 2021 to make room for the 66-year-old Callaway as assistant o-line coach. Wallace, 31, has added assistant offensive line duties to his tight ends title. He has been on staff since 2017.

• Youboty takes over for James Adams, who left to coach safeties at Wake Forest after one season at Purdue. Youboty was coaching cornerbacks at Youngstown State since 2020. The former Ohio State cornerback (2003-06) also has served on the Wisconsin staff (2017-19). He spent two seasons as a quality control specialist before moving in the role as senior defensive anaylst in 2019 for the Badgers. Youboty, 37, was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2006 and played six seasons in the NFL with the Bills and Jaguars.

• McGee will replace JaMarcus Shephard, who left for Washington after five seasons at Purdue. McGee was quarterbacks coach in 2021 at Florida, where Dan Mullen was fired after the season. McGee, 48, was head coach at UAB (2012-13) when Brohm served as his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2012. McGee has been OC at Arkansas, Louisville, Northwestern and Illinois, among other stops.

Purdue finished No. 6 in the Big Ten in total defense (365.2 ypg) in 2021 and No. 7 in scoring defense (22.4 ppg) during a 9-4 season. It was the program's first nine-win season since 2003.

The Boilermakers must replace end George Karlaftis, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and cornerback Dedrick Mackey, among others, from their 2021 defense. But other key members are set to return, led by linebacker Jalen Graham, cornerback Cory Trice and tackle Branson Deen.