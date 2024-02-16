Purdue played one of its most frustrating halves of the season last night, going into the locker room in an unfamiliar spot against a Minnesota program its dominated for the last decade plus.



The Golden Gophers made 9 of 16 threes in the first half and had #2 Purdue reeling and down 8 points. It wasn't a good offensive performance or a defensive one for Purdue. Its big man, Zach Edey, was in foul trouble, and turnovers were as prevalent for Purdue as open looks from three were for Minnesota.



Ben Johnson has done a hell of a job with this Minnesota team. A team that lost 12 straight games last season and its two best players in the off season to the portal, is now middle of the pack in the Big Ten and one of the best turnarounds in the country.



But Purdue showed its resilience in the second half, and flashed its bench which helped rally in the second half and have one of its better all-around performances of the season behind another damn near triple-double from its point guard.



Here's a look at what happened and what Purdue had to say after the game.