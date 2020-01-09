Purdue has landed Colorado State graduate transfer T.J. Storment, filling a non-negotiable recruiting need for at least one veteran offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle played all but 10 snaps for the Rams this past season at right tackle, after beginning his career at Old Dominion, with a stop at Fullerton College (a junior college) in between.

He opted to leave Fort Collins following the dismissal of former coach Mike Bobo.

Storment will start classes at Purdue Monday and participate in the football program's off-season program and spring practice. If he lands at right tackle for the Boilermakers, he'll hope to help fill the void left by graduated senior Matt McCann. Senior Grant Hermanns returns at left tackle, while now-sophomores Will Bramel and Eric Miller each saw meaningful playing time as redshirt freshmen, as well.

Purdue has recruited several graduate transfer offensive linemen and did come out of the December signing period with scholarship space available, so it is not outside the realm of possibility that it continues to pursue additional offensive line transfers.