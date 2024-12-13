Purdue flips 2025 safety Vi'Naz Cobb from UNLV

Barry Odom has flipped another former UNLV commit as Purdue football announced the signing of 2025 two-star safety Vi'Naz Cobb.

Cobb has committed to the Rebels back in June and signed just last week before flipping to follow his head coach to West Lafayette. He held offers from the likes of Iowa State, Indiana, Ball State and Arkansas State, in addition to UNLV.

As a senior at Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) Cobb tallied 74 total tackles, including four sacks in eight games. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety can play in the box as a run stuffing safety, as well as a ball hawking defensive back on the back end, offering some versatility for the newest Boilermaker recruit.

The flip now gives the Boilermakers 12 commits and ten signees in the 2025 recruiting class, as Cobb joins three-star quarterback Garyt Odom, three-star linebacker Parker Meese, and two-star tight end Jon Grimmett as players Barry Odom has flipped from UNLV since arriving in West Lafayette.