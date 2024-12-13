Purdue flips 2025 three-star CB Antonio Parker from UNLV

Yet another former UNLV commit has flipped to Purdue, as 2025 three-star cornerback Antonio Parker has signed with the Boilermakers, the school announced Friday night.

Parker was one of UNLV highest-rated recruits in the 2025 class, being a high three-star, holding offers from the likes of Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Nebraska, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back starred for Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis, Missouri during his high school career. He racked up 142 total tackles, including 78 as a senior, while also having an interception in his final year of high school.

Parker joins the likes of Garyt Odom, Parker Meese, Jon Grimmett and Vi'Naz Cobb as players who have flipped from UNLV to Purdue after head coach Barry Odom was hired in West Lafayette less than a week ago. Parker also becomes the third defensive back to sign to Purdue in the class, joining Cobb and four-star cornerback Zyntreacs Otey.

Purdue now has 11 players signed in the 2025 recruiting class and have jumped from outside the top 100 to No. 79 in the 2025 Rivals team recruiting rankings over the last several days.

The trend of Rebels coming to West Lafayette is beginning to pick up, with no end in sight.