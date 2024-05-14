Defensive backs have been a focus on the recruiting trail for Ryan Walters and Purdue, arguably being the best of any position group over the last two recruiting classes. Walters and company are looking to keep that trend going in the 2025 class.

Purdue previously had Tarrion Grant in the class, but he announced his decision to reclassify and join the Boilermakers in 2024. Now, Purdue aims to get on the board for next year's cycle with three four-star talents and another sought-after three-star having official visits to West Lafayette next month.

Boiler Upload breaks down four top defensive back targets of the Boilermakers in the class.