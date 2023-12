Along with its 25-man recruiting class signing today, Purdue football will also welcome a preferred walk-on defensive back into the fold next season. Holy Cross transfer Sterling "Stu" Smith announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Wednesday evening.

Smith was a class of 2023 recruit out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, where he was a teammate of current Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs, signing with Holy Cross as a two-star recruit. The in-state product spent one season with the Crusaders, making 36 total tackles, including a tackle for loss and having a pair of pass breakups as a true freshman. Smith also had a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.3 during his time in the Patriot League.

The Boilermakers will continue filling out its roster with new preferred walk-ons over the next several months, with Smith becoming the first this off-season.