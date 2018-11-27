For the first time in the history of both programs, Purdue and Connecticut will face each other on the football field.

Both schools announced a home-and-home agreement Tuesday that will include Purdue traveling to Storrs, Conn., in 2021 and the return game at Ross-Ade Stadium will be in 2025.

The Huskies went 1-11 this season and are in the second-year of the return of Randy Edsall as their head coach. Edsall guided a rebuild of the UConn program during a 12-year period from 1999-2010 where he went 74-70 but qualified for bowl games in his last four years with the program. UConn has gone 4-20 in the last two years under Edsall and have only been to one bowl game since 2011. UConn also hasn't had a winning season since 2010, which was Edsall's final year of his first stint with the school, when they won the Big East and played Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.

The home-and-home series completes Purdue's 2021 schedule that will see them host Oregon State in the season opener and then play road games at Notre Dame and UConn before beginning Big Ten Conference play. Purdue's 2025 schedule still has one non-conference opening but the UConn home game will be sandwiched in between the season opener at Northwestern and a Sept. 20 matchup at Notre Dame.