Purdue football now knows the kickoff times and TV designations for the first four games of the season.

The Ryan Walters era will kickoff at Noon on September 2nd when the Boilermakers host Fresno State for the season opener. The first game of the season will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Purdue’s first road game of the season comes the following week as it travels to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech. The Big Ten vs. ACC matchup will be a Noon kickoff on ESPN 2.

Yesterday, it was announced that Purdue would host Syracuse under the lights on September 16th as a part of NBC’s new Big Ten package.

The final known kickoff time will be the second straight night game for the Boilermakers in September. Purdue will host Wisconsin for the program’s first ever Big Ten home game on a Friday night. The Boilermakers’ Big Ten opener will be at 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

In addition to the four games that have their kickoff times and television designations locked in, Purdue’s games against Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska are able to be flexed. Illinois and Iowa will be at either 3:30/4:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., while Nebraska will be at either 3:30/4:00 p.m. or Noon.