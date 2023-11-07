Another week, another long list of injured Boilermakers.



It's not the story Purdue football wants to be telling going into the final three games of the season, but there are Garrett Miller and Gus Hartwig both taking turns in front of media after a Tuesday practice.



Miller and Hartwig both missed the start of the season as they finished their rehab from season-ending knee injuries last season. They are two of Purdue's healthiest players coming into the match up against Minnesota at home on Saturday.

"I looked down at it at first and I didn't really feel anything at first because of adrenaline and all that stuff," Garrett Miller tells us Tuesday as he looked down to his wrapped shin. "Looked down and saw the little bullet hole and I was like, 'that shouldn't be there.'"



Miller got spiked in the Michigan game when a defender got twisted around trying to make a tackle. It was a scary moment in what's been a frustrating two years of injury after tearing his ACL in fall camp ahead of what would have been his senior year, Miller had the look of someone who was scared and over major injuries when he went off the field again Michigan.



Luckily for Miller, the crate of a wound was able to be wrapped and he was back on the field to finish the game for Purdue. Purdue hasn't gotten very lucky for most the season. Boilers have gone down left and right for Ryan Walters in his first season as head coach. Most of them have been unable to get up and back on the field.



Just for Michigan, Purdue had Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, OC Brothers, Damarjhe Lewis, Julio Macias, Scotty Humpich, and Mahamane Moussa all listed as out. The list would have been longer, but once a player is reported to be out for the season they don't need to be included on the injury report.